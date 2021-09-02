Ex-MCA denies murder charges, to remain in custody

Mr Mzungu Shume Mwangemi alias Saidi Chote alias Huzuni (left) and Former Junju Ward MCA Onesmus Gambo Karisa before the Mombasa High Court. They were charged with the murder of three people in Kilifi count on July 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ocharo I Nation Media Group.
By  Brian Ocharo

Former Junju Ward Representative, Onesmus Gambo Karisa, has denied killing three people, including a local tycoon.

