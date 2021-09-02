Ex-MCA denies murder charges, to remain in custody

Former Junju Ward Representative, Onesmus Gambo Karisa, has denied killing three people, including a local tycoon.

Mr Karisa and his co-accused Mzungu Shume Mwangemi on Thursday pleaded not guilty to three murder charges before Mombasa High Court Judge John Onyiego.

They are charged with murdering Sidik Anwarali Sumra, Rahil Mohamed Kasmani and James Kafani Kazungu.

They are alleged to have committed the offences on July 7 in Junju village, Kilifi South sub-county.

Prosecutors have indicated that they will oppose bond for Mr Mwangemi.

State Counsel Edgar Mulamula said the suspect has a pending murder case before another judge in the same courthouse.

“We are yet to establish when the judgment in that matter will be delivered. We ask that the suspect be denied bond pending confirmation of the same,” he said.

The suspects, however, asked for bond through their lawyers but the application was deferred.

The suspects will remain in custody for another one week pending the production of a pre-bail assessment report, after the probation officer asked for more time to do so.

The two, who have been in custody since June, pleaded to the charges after a psychiatrist certified that they are fit to stand trial.

Two more people arrested in connection with the murders will be treated as witnesses.

Three suspects are alleged to have been paid to remove the bodies from the scene of the crimes.

Mr Karisa and Mr Mwangemi were among 15 people arrested in June over the gruesome murders.

Thirteen of them were released in June after police completed their investigations.

Court documents show that the accused are suspected to have been at the scene when the three people were killed and their vehicle set ablaze.

Mr Kazungu was a land agent and he had taken the two to Junju to view a parcel of land that Mr Sumra wanted to buy.

Irate residents, who had known Mr Sumra, turned against him and descended on the three with crude weapons on allegations that they wanted to take over the land the squatters were occupying.