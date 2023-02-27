Ethiopian Sara Abdella in fraud case gets passport back

An Ethiopian linked to fraud was relieved on Friday when a court directed that she gets her passport back.

Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Orora ordered the travel document be released to Ms Sara Abdella Abdusemed, but added that it could still be seized should she fail to appear in court.

“The applicant should deposit Sh1 million bond to get her passport,” the magistrate said despite protests from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ms Orora dismissed the claim by the state that Ms Abdusemed is likely to abscond should the passport be released to her before the case is determined.

She is accused of making a false statement with the intent to commit fraud.

According to the state, Ms Abdusemed attempted to defraud her business partner Abdulkarim Saleh Muhsin of his shares in Zumzum Investments Ltd – a real estate company with assets in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The court was told that she issued a false statement with the intention of defrauding Mr Muhsin of his shares in the company, where they are directors.

The charge sheet states that Ms Abdusemed and another person filed annual returns for 2011-2016, which they knew were false.

Ms Abdusemed, however, denies the charge. She was freed after executing a cash bail of Sh100,000.