Elderly man seeks court intervention to build mosque

A 75-year-old man is determined to build a mosque before his time on earth is up and wants a court to help him fulfil his dream after previous attempts hit a snag.

Munir Mohamed Sketty has sued 11 people that he claims have blocked his efforts to properly build the mosque in Mombasa that he first put up in the 1980s.

In court documents, Mr Sketty says he started developing the structure into a permanent building in 2019, when strangers moved into the property and began interfering with the work.

“The defendants and their servants without my permission invaded and trespassed into my property which hosts a mosque. I have been barred from accessing the mosque,” he says.

As a result of the invasion and persistent interference, he says he has been unable to develop the property.

“The defendants have threatened to use violence against the imam of the mosque should he continue to preside over prayers at the facility,” he said

He says the defendants’ actions not only amount to trespassing but are also a violation of his right to private property.

“Despite demand and notice to the defendants to vacate the property and to sue, they have failed to do so,” he said.

Mr Sketty has obtained a court order barring the defendants from interfering with the property until the case he has filed is determined.

Mombasa Environment and Land Court Judge Charles Yano issued the temporary orders and directed the police to make sure that the directive is enforced.

The order also required officers to maintain law and order at the site until Mr Sketty’s case is resolved.

Mr Sketty wants the court to issue a permanent order restraining the defendants and their agents from interfering with the ownership, use and occupation of the property.

But despite the court order, Mr Sketty laments that he is still unable to access the property.