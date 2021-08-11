Elderly man seeks court intervention to build mosque

Mr Munir Mohamed Sketty (L) shows a document to Mr Hussein Mohamed Shee. Mr Munir has obtained orders restraining individuals who had stopped him from constructing a mosque in Mombasa.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

A 75-year-old man is determined to build a mosque before his time on earth is up and wants a court to help him fulfil his dream after previous attempts hit a snag.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.