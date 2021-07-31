Dutchman widow denies murder charge

Riziki Cherono Ali (right) at Mombasa High Court when she appeared before High Court Judge Anne Ong’injo, charged with the double murder of two people. She denied the charges and will have to wait till September 16 for her bond riuling.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group.
By  Brian Ocharo

Riziki Cherono Ali, the widow of Herman Rouwenhorst will have to wait till September 16 for her bond ruling after she was charged with the double murder of two people.

