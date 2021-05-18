Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Driver in fuel siphoning claim awarded Sh350,000 for unfair dismissal

In what may be seen as a strange directive by an officer of the court, a Principal Magistrate has advised couples to avoid solving their differences through litigation and instead seek alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

On July 21, 2017, a truck driver Daniel Musya was on his way to deliver a 40-feet container at the Kenya Ports Authority when he was fired.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Waiguru reshuffles Kirinyaga chief officers

  2. Vote counting resumes in Juja after chaos

  3. CS Balala makes u-turn on privatising parks after uproar

  4. Policeman accused of defiling 9-year-old daughter

  5. PRIME Mystery of missing handcuffs as police probe Murang’a deaths

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.