Dock workers demand pay rise to afford Housing levy

The Dock Workers Union is demanding a six per cent salary increase to support President William Ruto's National Housing Development Fund.

DWU secretary general Simon Sang said the giant union, which has over 5,000 dock workers, will only support the three per cent deductions from their salaries if their employer increases their pay.

"I support the mandatory housing savings with conditions including a six per cent salary increase outside the collective agreement with effect from July 2023 to cushion them from the three per cent mandatory deductions from the housing savings fund," Mr Sang told a press conference in Mombasa.

He added: "But at the moment, the majority of civil servants' pay slips have huge dents because of loans and other deductions, moreover, over 90 per cent of workers are already below the one-third threshold, the Head of State should increase civil servants' salaries before implementing the proposal.

The unionist appealed to Kenya Ports Authority workers to support his proposal for three per cent deductions and six per cent salary increases.

Mr Sang, however, urged the government to fast-track a pilot project of 5,000 low-cost housing units in Kibera and Kisauni to convince the public on how the funds will be used.

As an incentive for the project, the trade unionist urged the government to match the seven years of savings from both employers and employees and pioneer the contributions to be allocated units after seven years.

Meanwhile, Lamu Governor Issa Timamy has urged the Head of State to make the three per cent salary deduction proposal optional.

"I support the President, but it should be optional, especially for those who already own their homes," said the governor, who was elected on the ANC ticket.

Coastal politicians elected on the UDA ticket have been lobbying residents to support proposed amendments to the Labour Act to allow three per cent deductions from workers' basic salaries for the construction of low-cost housing.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya said the proposal would create jobs for thousands of unemployed Kenyans in the housing sector.