Do not sell your land for short-term gain, PS Hinga tells Coast residents

Mombasa residents have been urged not to sell their land but use it to lift themselves out of poverty and improve their lives.

Speaking during the issuing of title deeds in Likoni and Jomvu sub-counties, Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga told residents of the Kindunguni and Misufini informal settlements to value the title deeds as a key to prosperity.

“The journey from poverty starts from ownership of a title deed. Ownership is so important as it will bring healing to our country,” PS Hinga said.

Some 1,679 title deeds were issued over the weekend, with 455 in Kindunguni, 817 in Likoni, 203 in Kindunguni and 407 in Misufini.

Lands Chief Officer June Mwajuma noted that at least 2,997 title deeds would be issued to residents in Mombasa by the end of October and another 5,000 in November.

Governor Hassan Joho said residents can now take pride in being transformed from squatters to landowners.

The county government has partnered with the Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project (KISIP) to foster comfort and dignity for residents.

“Our resolve is to improve the living standards of our people through upgrading informal settlements. We are also investing heavily in improving essential infrastructure, which will ultimately elevate the quality of life of residents,” Governor Joho said.

PS Hinga said 2,656 title deeds generated in the informal settlements will benefit 22,733 residents.

The KISIP programme seeks to improve the livelihoods of people in informal settlements and it includes promoting, facilitating and providing the security of tenure, and improving housing, income generation and physical and social infrastructure.

Jomvu MP Badi Twalib welcomed the title deeds for his constituents and urged the county government to waive land rates for the new landowners until 2022.

“Land is your resource. The current government is working well with counties. Kindly use the land as security in boosting yourselves through securing loans and advancing yourselves in life,” Mr Badi said.

Governor Joho also used the platform to hit out at Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model.

Mr Joho said an economic model should be responsive to the needs of residents and not ridicule them.