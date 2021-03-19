Diaspora man loses house to ex-wife after court ruling

He was working his butt off in the Gulf, she was the loyal African wife raising the family in Mombasa. Despite the gulf between them, their marriage blossomed and the future looked bright for the young couple.

Married in 2007 under the Islamic Sharia Law, they were blessed with two children and, like any other union, considered purchasing a home.

The man, identified as AIA in court papers, wired money from Saudi Arabia monthly as the wife, SMH, executed the plan.

After five years of saving, they bought a house in Kisauni in 2012. To friends and relatives, all looked well; but trouble was brewing in the union. Barely a year later, they had divorced.

On May 14, 2014, they agreed that the house, which is in the name of the woman, would be transferred to the children upon attaining 18 years. An investment for the children, in case of any eventuality.

But in 2015, a year after the expiry of his contract in the Gulf, AIA returned home and laid claim to the house through the courts.

Homeless, jobless and penniless, AIA told Justice Charles Yano of the Environment and Land Court that the house is his only source of income.

Ruling

In his ruling, the judge dismissed the case for lack of merit, saying the couple had agreed that the house would be transferred to the children upon attaining 18 years.

Since it was the intention of the parties, as expressed in the agreement, that the house in the name of the SMH would be transferred to the children, and there being no sufficient reason why it should not be enforced, the fair order is that it should remain in the name of SMH, but to hold in trust for the minors.

“It is apparent that the house was left to SMH to support the children until they attain majority age when it would be transferred to them. It is worth noting that the agreement, dated May 14, 2014, was made when the parties had agreed to (the) dissolution of their marriage,” said Justice Yano.

“The plaintiff’s only concern is that the house is registered in the defendant’s name. It is not in dispute that the children are still minors and that the defendant is the one who takes care of them by paying for their school fees, medical expenses, clothing and providing for their needs.”

AIA had also wanted a permanent injunction order issued restraining his ex-wife from laying claim to it.

In the alternative, he wanted his ex-wife to refund him the money, equivalent to the market value of the house.

AIA said he used to send Sh100,000 monthly to SMH towards the purchase of the property.

SMH admitted receiving money, saying she was to reimburse Sh1 million, but subject to deductions, on account of Sh300,000 for her maintenance for three months, and Sh240,000 for children’s maintenance, between May 2014 and April 2015.