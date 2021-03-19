Laban Walloga | Nation Media Group

Mombasa

Prime

Diaspora man loses house to ex-wife after court ruling

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

He was working his butt off in the Gulf, she was the loyal African wife raising the family in Mombasa. Despite the gulf between them, their marriage blossomed and the future looked bright for the young couple.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Agnes Kavindu Muthama headed for landslide win in Machakos senate race

  2. Isiolo riders alarmed by rampant theft of motorcycles

  3. Covid-19 kills Mandera CEC for Finance

  4. Thousands of faithful locked out of Malindi Bishop ordination

  5. PRIME Swelling Lake Victoria takes hippos closer to homes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.