Defilement: Court orders third medical examination after two conflicting reports

The mystery surrounding an alleged defilement of an eight-year-old girl has deepened after two conflicting reports were processed by a public hospital.

The two conflicting Post Rape Care (PRC) forms, one suggesting the minor was defiled and another affirming the child is intact have caught the attention of the High Court, which has now ordered a third medical report.

Mombasa Resident Judge Olga Sewe has issued an order directing the minor to undergo a third medical procedure so that the truth can be established.

“A third medical report be availed as proposed upon medical examination by obstetrician and gynaecologist consultant at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) in the presence of the two clinicians who conducted the earlier examinations and prepared the two conflicting reports and the parents or guardians of the minor,” said Justice Sewe.

This report was to be presented in court on October 19, but an application was again made for the third medical procedure to be conducted at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) instead of CGTRH where the two conflicting reports were processed.

This matter landed at the High Court after a lobby group Commission for Human Rights and Justice (CHRJ) got a wind and moved there to ask for the cancellation of the two PRC forms with contradicting results, citing sinister motives.

In its application before the court, CHRJ executive director Julius Ogogoh told Justice Sewe that one of these reports appears to have been manufactured to achieve ill motives.

“The applicant prays for an order quashing the PRC forms filled at the CGTRH, and another ordering a fresh medical examination to be conducted on the minor by another medical officer,” said Mr Ogogoh, who also asked that the orders should consequently prevent implementation of the initial results until a fresh medical report is filed in court.

This case stems from a rather sad incident that left the minor without a biological father.

The minor’s biological father died before it was born. So sometimes after its birth, its mother entered into a romantic relationship with another man, now the minor’s step father.

The love blossomed and the two lovebirds moved in together and started living as husband and wife in 2017, when the minor was just four years old.

As usual, the minor and the step-father developed a father-daughter relationship over the years as the man acquired parental responsibility over the minor.

Sometimes in June, this year, the minor’s aunt approached her sister with claims that the minor appeared to have been sexually assaulted. Court documents indicate that the aunt had taken the minor for swimming when she later returned in the evening with the claims.

It is claimed in the court documents that the aunt took the minor to Bomu Hospital without the knowledge of its mother or father.

The aunt later disclosed to the minor’s parents about his trip to the hospital prompting another visit to Nairobi Women’s Hospital where the minor was diagnosed with an infection, treated and discharged.

The following day, the minor was taken to CGTRH, where it was examined. Here, the PRC form filled out showed she had been sexually assaulted.

Further court documents indicate that two weeks later, the minor‘s mother and step-father escorted the child to Pandya Hospital for a checkup, where a gynaecologist confirmed the minor had not been sexually assaulted.

The minor’s aunt, step-father and a police officer then returned with the child to CGTRH for clarification and a PRC form was filled, indicating the minor had not been defiled.

Court documents further reveal that the minor’s biological father was a wealthy man with hundreds of millions invested in South Africa.

In her statement to the police, the minor’s mother indicated that the family of the child’s biological father has been trying to take away the child from her because of the deceased’s wealth in South Africa.

The police said in their findings that there is strife between the minor’s mother and the biological father’s family.