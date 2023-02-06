Dawn attacks leave Kisauni residents with machete cuts

Tens of Mombasa residents are nursing serious injuries following attacks by a panga-wielding gang in Bakarani and Mtopanga areas in Kisauni, Mombasa County, on Monday.

The gang, split into two large groups, terrorised residents from 4 to 5am.

The victims were taken to various hospitals, with the majority receiving treatment at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Mr Julius Ngala, a tuk-tuk driver, was on his way to work when seven people attacked him.

"It was around 4am, they appeared from my right side and I assumed they were just passersby. One of them hit me with a machete on my head," said Mr Ngala who sustained deep cuts on his head.

The 39 year-old said the gang stole his phone, identification card, driving licence and Sh500.

A motorcycle rider took him to a nearby healthcare for first aid and he was later transferred to the Coast General hospital.

Mr Dennis Orwaru said he lost Sh6,000 to the gang.

"They also stole my two mobile phones. After a few steps, I heard them convincing each other to hurt me. I started running when one of them cut me with a machete on my hand — two of my fingers sustained cuts," said Mr Orwaru.

Mr Suleiman Anwar said this was the second such attack this year.

"These are young people who are desperate for jobs. We are not safe and our area leaders are silent about it. The issues need to be addressed before we lose many lives," said Mr Anwar.

Freretown Assistant Chief Hilaria Farrar said two of the attackers are well known.