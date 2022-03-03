Data security issues dominate second day of NMG digital summit

The second Nation Digital Summit organised by the Nation Media Group (NMG) entered day two on Thursday, with data security issues and inadequate digital platforms emerging as major challenges in digital transformation.

Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait raised concern about the misuse of data and its integrity in Kenya, calling on private and government institutions to adhere to data protection laws.

Ms Kassait said institutions need to come up with data collection assessments before embarking on any type of data collection process.

"As the data protection office, we are concerned about the kind of information collected by institutions, including establishments such as supermarkets,” she said.

“Some personal information being sought is too personal and there is a need to intervene to ensure (that as little personal data as possible is collected)."

Speaking during the conference in Mombasa attended by different digital stakeholders across the continent, Ms Kassait said institutions should ensure data is only used for its intended purpose.

"It is a crime to collect data and use it for unintended purposes. Any individual has a right to seek protection of his or her data by even asking any organization, more so marketing firms, how they got the data," Ms Kassait said.

ICT Chief Administrative Secretary Maureen Mbaka said the government has set up different platforms to ensure there's adequate skilled work to move digital transformation forward.

Ms Mbaka said data shows more than 90 percent of jobs globally have a digital component and hence the need to equip everyone with the right digital skills.

"As the ministry and government, we are working from the community level to ensure Kenyans are equipped with the right knowledge on using technology. This is done through building both capacity and infrastructure," she said.

She added: "This is done by increasing internet connectivity where at the moment the 47 counties across the country have been connected with fibre-optic, we have built youth innovation centres in more than 300 constituencies and by funding different youth-friendly platforms such as Ajira digital platforms."

ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Maureen Mbaka, NMG PLC Editor-in-Chief Mutuma Mathiu and Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo during the second Nation Digital Summit in Mombasa on March 3, 2022. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group.

NMG Editor-in-Chief Mutuma Mathiu said the company continues to develop and realign its platforms with market demands and trends.

Mr Mathiu said NMG's premium site, Nation.Africa, has remained strong and is attracting more readers daily.

"NMG is working to adopt technology in all its platforms and our Nation.Africa site remains strong and we are also seeing other different sectors adopting digitalisation. That is why we are here to deliberate on these issues," he said.

Leo Bakman, the founder of the Israel Innovation Institute, urged organisations to adopt technology to address global challenges.

Mr Bakman said despite technology development, many organisations continue to lag behind, with insufficient digital implementation plans.

The conference kicked off on Wednesday evening, bringing together experts from Kenya and across Africa.

NMG organised the second edition of the summit just a year after the company held a successful summit on the same subject in Mombasa that attracted more than 300 participants.

The conference has assembled varied stakeholders and respected authorities in the digital world to present and discuss ideas, innovations, discoveries, and perspectives relating to the prevailing and emerging needs of the increasingly digitised world.

Importantly, the summit is a key learning opportunity for corporate executives, decision-makers in government, academic institutions, leaders of small and medium enterprises and others who are keen to intensify digital technologies in their operations.

The summit will be about exchanging ideas, inspiring and helping organisations to apply the most appropriate tech and digital strategies in line with the trends and demands of the world.

The summit is a hybrid in-person and virtual conference that will be hosted under the theme “The global tech-over in a flat world” and will run until Friday, March 5 at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa in Mombasa.

On Wednesday, Dr Wale Akinyemi, one of the key presenters, said fear of technology change has kept many organisations back.

"Many African organisations do not have youth in senior positions which are critical in decision-making (and) those who decide on behalf of organisations have fear of digitalisation thus holding organisations at a standstill," he said.

He said innovation is triggered by problems and Africa has enough to innovate to get solutions.