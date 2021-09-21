Daring thugs attack Mombasa OCPD, steal his gun

Security agents in Mombasa County have launched a probe into a robbery incident that saw a senior police officer lose his firearm to thugs on Monday night.

Mombasa police commander George Kingi was robbed off his rifle, which had 15 rounds of ammunition, while heading home at about 10pm.

According to the county police boss, three armed robbers in a tuktuk obstructed the road before robbing him of the gun.

The incident occurred as he was driving in his personal car. He was reportedly about to reach his home in Kizingo near Loreto Convent area when the thugs struck.

According to a police report, the robbers forced him to stop near the Ummu Khulthum mosque.

"He alighted from his car and went to inquire the intention of the occupants. One of them pointed a firearm at him while the other two searched him and in process, he was robbed off his official pistol make Jericho s/no: 45303132 loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition which he had holstered on his waist."

The tuktuk then sped off towards the Likoni ferry area, the report says.

Coast Regional Police Commander Manase Musyoka said the senior officer was heading home after picking medication from the office.

"We are in search of the lost firearm and we are appealing to members of the public who may have information leading to its recovery to come forward," Mr Musyoka said.

He also urged police officers to be careful with their guns and ensure they don't get in the wrong hands.



