Daring thugs attack Mombasa OCPD, steal his gun

Gun

The stolen gun had 15 rounds of ammunition, police report says.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (9)

By  Wachira Mwangi

Security agents in Mombasa County have launched a probe into a robbery incident that saw a senior police officer lose his firearm to thugs on Monday night.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.