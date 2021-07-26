The will to live: Daily struggle to survive with cancer in Coast

Human rights activist Luiza Rajab

Sauti ya Wanawake activist Luiza Rajab speaks during the Cancer management task force engagement with the public in Mombasa on July 23, 2021. She met Ms Saumu Mbarak, a cervical cancer patient, and offered her support.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Cancer patients at the Coast are the forgotten lot as the nation battles a deadly pandemic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.