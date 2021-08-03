Covid-19: Mombasa bans home-based care over improper ICUs

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo with Deputy Governor William Kingi during a press briefing on Covid-19 containment measures on August 3, 2021. 

By  Winnie Atieno

  • Mombasa's response committee, while raising the alarm about a surge of infections in the tourism hub, Tuesday prohibited individuals from operating unlicensed ICUs at home, with the help of health workers.

Mombasa County’s Covid-19 response committee has banned home-based care, saying individuals have started setting up improper intensive care units (ICU) in their homes.

