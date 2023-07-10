Court overturns Sh25 million award for Mombasa beach operators

The Court of Appeal has set aside an order compelling the Mombasa County government to pay the beach operators Sh25 million as general damages for violation of their rights following their eviction from the Jomo Kenyatta public beach.

It ruled that since the beach operators had not proved that the county government had violated their right to fair administrative action, the award should not stand.

Judges Pauline Nyamweya, Jessie Lesiit and George Odunga also overturned other constitutional rights orders made by the High Court in favour of the beach operators under the umbrella of the North Coast Beach Management Committee.

They ruled that the beach operators had received fair administrative action, because they had been given information and notice prior to the eviction.

"There is evidence that there were stakeholder meetings and discussions, which included the requirement to respect the licence granted to the members in terms of respecting the places where they (the operators) could set up their businesses," the Court of Appeal ruled.

The Court of Appeal also ruled that there was no evidence of surprise or lack of notice (of the eviction from the beach).

It noted that the High Court had correctly found that no evidence of eviction and loss and damage had been produced, including photographs of the eviction.

“The respondents (beach operators) did not prove infringement of the constitutional violations pleaded in their petition,” ruled the Court of Appeal.

Through lawyer Murtaza Tajbhai, the county government argued in its appeal that the High Court had failed to consider the facts before it and had exceeded its mandate.

Mr Tajbhai argued that the High Court had ventured into alleged infringements of rights that were not the basis of the beach operators' prayers and awarded them the Sh25 million to which they were not entitled.

The beach operators, on the other hand, claimed that there had been a violation of their rights, which had resulted in great loss and damage.

The beach operators, who include fishermen, beach tube renters and photographers, beach community traders and recreational boat owners, were evicted from the beach by the county askaris in 2018.

The High Court had ruled that the rights of the beach vendors were violated when the askaris destroyed their property before evicting them from the public beach.

It found that although their operating licences had expired, there was no law in the country allowing the eviction of people whose operating licences had expired.

The High Court noted that the compensation awarded should send a message to government agencies that carry out unwarranted, ill-conceived and violent evictions where citizens suffer losses that their unlawful actions will be severely punished, if proven.

The North Coast Beach Management Committee had brought the case against the county on behalf of its 400 members who suffered losses during the evictions, claiming that their property, valued at more than 27 million, had been destroyed by the county askaris.

The beach vendors approached the court to protest against the demolition of their structures along the beaches and the alleged constant harassment by the askaris.

The petitioners asked the court to restrain the devolved unit, its agents or employees from unlawfully interfering with their use and occupation of the beach.

They argued that they were duly licensed by the relevant government authorities to carry out business and recreational activities.