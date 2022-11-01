Court orders NLC to pay Mombasa businessman Sh33 million for demolishing night club

A court has ordered the National Land Commission (NLC) to pay a businessman Sh33.4 million in compensation for demolishing his building and for loss of business on land that was compulsorily acquired for a road.

Justice Lucas Naikuni of the Environment and Land Court in Mombasa also ruled that Mr Stephen Waita, the proprietor of Magongo Day and Night Club, is entitled to the payment as stated in the awards dated April 15, 2019 and issued by the NLC.

Failure to pay the money – Sh27.8 million for buildings and Sh5.5 million for loss of business – violated the Land Act and the Constitution, the judge ruled.

He said the NLC and the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) had admitted that Mr Waita was entitled to the money and a payment schedule had been drawn up but he had not been paid.

“None of them has imparted any reasonable and cogent cause for the procrastination for a period of three years in the payment of the compensation to the plaintiff. I find this assertion extremely callous and insensitive to what the law provides – payment promptly and just,” said the judge.

Justice Lucas Naikuni said the money should be paid instead of the parties engaging in protracted litigation.

The court heard that Mr Waita had operated his business from October 1992 after he took over from his father and paid rent to the landlord.

Mr Waita told the court that through Kenya Gazette notices, the NLC compulsory acquired the land where his business was located to build the Magongo-Oil Refinery road.

He said the NLC undertook to compensate him and issued him with an award but the money was not remitted despite several demand letters.

He said the situation caused him and his family anguish, frustration and trauma as they depended on the business for their livelihood.