Court orders German tourist’s extortion case to proceed

A Mombasa court has declined to strike out a case in which a German tourist is claiming more than Sh470,000 from a police officer for illegal arrest.

Resident Magistrate V. Muthoni dismissed an objection filed by the Attorney-General, noting that the court could not conclude without seeing evidence that the officer acted lawfully.

“This court cannot also assume that the officer was acting in good faith, in which case he would not be held personally liable. I, therefore, find that the preliminary objection cannot succeed. I proceed to dismiss the same,” the magistrate said.

The magistrate agreed with Mr Stefan Weideneder, who filed the case, that whether the officer’s actions as an investigator were lawful are matters of facts that require the tabling of evidence from the Occurrence Book and investigation records.

But the court noted that these items had not been provided nor should they be provided at this stage as a preliminary objection only strictly deals with issues of law.

“In the same breath, this court cannot assume therefore that the officer’s actions were done on behalf of the National Police Service (NPS), in which case the requirement to serve statutory notice would apply,” said the magistrate.

The officer was directed to file and serve documents to support his claim within three days.

Mr Weideneder wants damages and compensation for alleged false imprisonment, pain and suffering when he visited Kenya in July.

His lawyer, Mogaka Elkana, filed the case on his behalf in the Small Claims Court in Mombasa.

Mr Weideneder is claiming Sh470,000 that he allegedly used to buy his freedom after he was arrested.

He arrived in Kenya on July 29 to visit a female friend that he alleges he had known for a year.

He was arrested on allegations that he was with underage girls at an apartment in Nyali. The girls were allegedly seeking his sponsorship.

His lawyer claims the police ambushed his client, claiming that he had committed criminal acts by merely being in the same house with the girls.

“The police then proceeded to make a deal with me where I paid them money to resolve the matter without any official police report being made,” Mr Weideneder said.

He alleges in court documents that he agreed to pay Sh1 million, which he did in instalments.

He claims his passport had been confiscated as security to ensure the online transactions would execute successfully if he was to be arrested and charged in court.

He alleges that he had been threatened with the charge of being in the presence of underage girls at his Nyali apartment.

Mr Mogaka said his client’s passport was returned to him after the receipt of ATM withdrawals and confirmation that 3,000 euros had been sent.

“Mr Weideneder successfully managed to reverse the online transaction of the 5,000 euros before the funds could be deposited in his accuser’s account,” Mr Mogaka said.

Mr Weideneder reported the matter at the Changamwe Police Station and filed the civil case for compensation only after being advised that he had not committed any criminal offence.

He wants evidence tabled in court on what the police investigation uncovered, the Occurrence Book reports and clarification on whether his case was a police matter.

“Should this be unavailable, the police, while being an employee of NPS, was acting outside his post and should be required to answer to the claim without being shielded by his employer or the AG’s office,” Mr Weideneder argues.

The officer, he claims, acted prematurely in lodging the preliminary objection and failed to provide supporting documentation.

The AG had argued that the officer was acting in his official capacity.

“As such, the instant claim is an abuse of Section 66 of the NPS Act and Section 12 of the Government Proceedings Act,” litigation counsel Emmanuel Makuto said.