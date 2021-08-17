Court orders DCI to probe man for marrying a child

Justice Eric Ogola during a past court session

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group.
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

A court has given the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 90 days to investigate circumstances under which a teenage girl was issued with an identity card and got married.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.