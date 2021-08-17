Court orders DCI to probe man for marrying a child

A court has given the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 90 days to investigate circumstances under which a teenage girl was issued with an identity card and got married.

The girl has now come of age and is living with the man as his wife. The couple has a child.

The court has found, in a case filed in 2016, that the man married a child.

“It is clear that the man married a minor in violation of the law,” said Mombasa Resident Judge Eric Ogola.

While the office of the Attorney General (AG) and that of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) appear to have brushed off the matter, the court has insisted that investigations must be carried out and appropriate action taken.

Justice Ogola has said that despite the change of circumstances, the matter must be investigated, since it is clear from the case that the law was violated.

“This court directs full compliance with the judgment by the AG and the DPP to ascertain the circumstances under which the minor secured the national identity card, and circumstances leading to her underage marriage,” said the judge.

Justice Ogola added: “While it is clear that GM now lives as husband and wife with the minor, who has since come of age, this court cannot close its eyes to the clear violation of the law by the man.”

The case was filed in court in 2016 by the minor’s guardian, who wanted action taken against GM for marrying an underage girl.

The petitioner identified in court documents as CLS filed the case after the girl, who was under his care, left to live with the man.

He sued the man, the children officer of Likoni sub-county and the director of the National Registration Bureau.

The first judgment in the case was delivered on April 30, 2019, when the court directed the DCI and the DPP to investigate how the girl secured a national identity card.

The two agencies were also to investigate whether the man played any role in helping the minor to acquire the document. The two agencies were further directed to arrest and charge the man with relevant offences revealed in their investigations, if any.

Further court orders also required the two agencies to present the minor in court at any time for directions on the matter.

Further to these orders, the court also directed a DNA examination to establish whether the petitioner is the minor's biological father.

This order was issued after complaints were raised that the petitioner was not the biological father of the minor, therefore, he did not have authority to file any case on her behalf.

The DPP, the AG, and the man argued that if the petitioner is not the minor's father then by that fact alone, he has no authority to file the petition.

This case was to be mentioned on May 30, 2019. It is not clear what happened, but from the court records, no action was taken to arrest the man.

A year later, and with nothing happening, CLS went back to the court and asked that the DCI and the DPP be cited for contempt of court for failing to investigate and arrest the man as had been ordered.

“The orders given by this court on April 30, 2019, have been disobeyed in totality by the DCI and the DPP, and, therefore, they should be cited for contempt of court orders and action should be taken against them,” said CLS.

He also raised issues with the DNA report produced in court, claiming it was done through a flawed process and should be disregarded in the absence of the DCI’s report on how the minor obtained the ID card when she was underage.

He came across the DNA report in August last year when he was perusing the court file.

“This report was placed on the court file unprocedurally, and should be expunged from the court record,” he said.

The results of the DNA test excluded him as the minor’s biological father.

Justice Ogola noted that even though the petitioner is not the minor's biological father, he is still her only known caregiver.

“The petitioner has the right to bring any proceedings to protect the minor. Therefore, the allegations by the DPP, the AG, and MG that he is not the minor's biological father and cannot bring these proceedings, is not correct. He is rightfully in this court,” said the judge.

Due to the delay in the execution of the first order, the directive earlier issued that the minor be put in a children’s home for counselling or declaration that the man should not be seen near her at all times could not be affirmed.

Justice Ogola has insisted that investigations into this matter must be done and concluded within 90 days.

“A report be filed in this matter to make a formal closing of these proceedings,” said the judge.