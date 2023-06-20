Court issues arrest warrant for Mombasa activist Abdulmajid Ali Al Busayyid

A Mombasa court has issued a warrant for the arrest of controversial London-based political activist Abdulmajid Ali Al Busayyid, alias Dr Amkeni, after he failed to appear in court.

Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Orora issued the warrant after the activist failed to appear in court for two consecutive days.

“The warrant for arrest is hereby issued against the suspect. Summons to issue to the surety,” said the magistrate.

Dr Amkeni had deposited a cash bail of Sh2 million before securing his freedom. He also deposited his two passports with the court. His two passports have different names.

On the British passport, the suspect is identified as Luqman Qassim Issac passport number 124130225, while on the Kenyan passport, he is identified as Al Busayyid Abdullmajid Ali AK 1122223.

The prosecution had opposed attempts to release him on bail because of these conflicting identities, but the court granted him bail.

The activist was expected to appear in court between 19 and 20 June 19 and 20 for the hearing of the case, in which he is charged with several criminal offences.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sherrif Nassir, businessman Abubakar Ali Joho (Abu) and Mombasa County Assembly Speaker Aharubi Ebrahim Khatri, the complainants in the case, appeared in court ready to testify against the suspect.

On Monday, the court was informed that the suspect had been admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi and was receiving treatment. The court was forced to adjourn the matter to allow him to travel back to Mombasa.

Today, the court was informed that the suspect could not be found. He could not be reached on his mobile phone. Sources say the suspect may have fled the country.

His last phone signals were last traced between the Kenyan and Tanzanian border.

The suspect's efforts to have his passport returned were unsuccessful. He had asked the court to return his passport so that he could travel abroad for medical treatment.

Dr Amkeni was arrested earlier this year for making derogatory remarks about Mr Nassir, Mr Abu and Mr Khatri.

The state has charged the outspoken political activist with a number of offences related to the dissemination of false information on his social media page.

He is accused of claiming that the Mombasa County government used funds meant for the disabled to host a birthday party for Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

Dr Amkeni is also accused of spreading false information about Mr Abu on drug trafficking, land grabbing and arms importation, which he knew would tarnish the businessman's reputation.

He is accused of falsely claiming that Mr Khatri had been arrested at his home with an illegal firearm and drugs and had fled.

The suspect was also accused of falsely claiming on his YouTube channel that Mr Khatri was involved in drug trafficking and a stolen car syndicate in the UK and bringing them to East Africa.