Court halts prosecution of staff in alleged theft of Kenya Power poles

Kenya Power technicians fit electric cables to concrete poles in Mombasa on August 16, 2020.
 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group.

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

The High Court in Mombasa has temporarily stopped the arrest and prosecution of employees of a firm over the alleged theft of poles and cables from Kenya Power.

