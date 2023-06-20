Court halts deportation of Canadian tycoon Asif Amirali Jetha from Kenya

Canadian tycoon Asif Amirali Alibhai Jetha, who was cleared of human trafficking charges, has breathed a sigh of relief after High Court stopped the state from deporting him.

Mombasa High Court Judge Ann Ong’injo also allowed the businessman to challenge a government decision that declared him a prohibited immigrant.

The judge noted that the businessman is currently in custody pending deportation due to the government’s declaration, therefore, the court was convinced that Mr Jetha is entitled to the orders he was seeking.

“That leave be and is hereby granted to Jetha to apply for judicial review order of prohibition to bar Interior Cabinet secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, and Attorney-General Justin Muturi, either in their capacity or through their servants from arbitrarily arresting, detaining, harassing and deporting the applicant,” said Justice Ong’injo.

Prof Kindiki had declared Mr Jetha a prohibited immigrant and ordered his immediate arrest and removal from Kenya.

Mr Jetha was arrested on May 5, and detained at Nyali police station.

His prohibited immigrant status was disclosed to the High Court when Mr Jetha, through his advocate Chacha Mwita, sought reasons for his arrest.

Mr Mwita lamented before the court that his client was arbitrarily arrested and detained despite his acquittal on all charges of human trafficking and having proceeds of crime.

However, state counsel Benard Ngiri and Jami Yamina, and litigation counsel Emmanuel Makuto told the court that the government’s position is that Mr Jetha is in the country illegally.

A magistrate court in Shanzu had jailed Jetha for 60 years for trafficking 12 Nepalese women. Shanzu Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo had convicted Mr Jetha after finding him guilty of six counts, including trafficking the women for exploitation at his Rangeela Bar and Restaurant in Nyali.

The businessman was found guilty of trafficking in persons, promoting human trafficking, interfering with travel documents, having proceeds of crime, engaging in business without a permit, and unlawfully employing foreigners.

However, Justice Ong’injo in November last year overturned the conviction and sentence that has been imposed on Mr Jetha after finding that the main offences of human trafficking and promoting trafficking in persons were not proven.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions was found to have failed to prove the offences because evidence in court indicated that the 12 Nepalese women came to Kenya knowing the nature of job they were to engage in.

The judge found that the evidence on record offered no indication that the women were deceived into coming to Kenya.

According to the High Court, all the women knew the kind of work they were coming to the country to engage in and upon arrival that is the exact work they performed.

The prosecution failed to prove the element of deception and exploitation to the required standard as the 12 Nepalese ladies were neither forced into labour, sexually exploited, forced into marriage or subjected to slavery.

Mr Jetha paid the women between Sh60,000 and Sh80,000 a month.