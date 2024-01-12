Court frees Mombasa businessman cleared of terrorism links

Mombasa businessman Ali Mohamud Mohamed, who was facing terrorism charges, has been acquitted.

Senior Resident Magistrate Gladys Ollimo discharged the businessman after investigations failed to link him to the al-Shabaab militants who attacked the General Service Unit’s (GSU) Hamey camp in Garissa on December 19.

“The respondent is hereby discharged and the investigations file is closed. The Sh2 million bond deposited in court be released to the respondent,” Ollimo said.

The court previously heard that Mohamed was linked to al-Shabaab militants involved in the 2019 attack on the DusitD2 Complex in Nairobi.

Abdullahi Hussein of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) revealed that a mobile phone used by the militants was recovered after the attack on the GSU camp. Upon investigation, a mobile phone number belonging to Ahmed Ali was found. Ali was arrested and taken to the Shanzu Court for investigation of terrorist links.

Subsequently, Mohamed, who was Ali's employer, was also arrested and brought before the Mombasa court.

The investigator told the court that this mobile phone number was being actively used to communicate with the militants.

Jihadist camp

The court also heard that intelligence reports had uncovered plans by the militants and their supporters to set up a jihadist camp at the coast.

ATPU officer Hussein, in seeking a detention order, alleged that Mohamed was in regular contact with unidentified terrorists, including those involved in the DusitD2 Mall attack in Nairobi, who are still at large.

“Intelligence indicates that the respondent is involved in the financial facilitation of the jihadist group al-Shabaab in Somalia and Kenya,” the investigator said.

However, after weeks of investigation, the court was told that the probe had failed to produce sufficient evidence to link Mohamed to the alleged terrorists or terrorism.

“M-Pesa, bank account statements and call data reports were received and after extensive analysis nothing substantial to directly link Mohamed to terrorism was discovered,” Adam Abikar said in a letter addressed to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The letter also stated that the defendant had been thoroughly interrogated by a security team from several agencies and that no link to the terrorist group had been found.

“Moreover, Mohamed’s mobile phone was forensically [examined] and analysed and the report obtained did not reveal sufficient evidence on terrorism. The multi-agency team deliberated and recommended that the miscellaneous application be closed and the suspect be discharged,” Abikar added.

The court had earlier been told that the ATPU was investigating a case of collecting or providing property or services for the commission of terrorist acts.

Mohamed was also being investigated for conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and being a member of a terrorist group.