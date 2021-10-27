Court dismisses petition to deport Turkish Tycoon

Turkish businessman Osman Elsek who is charged with several counts of child prostitution and defilement. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

A Turkish national can breathe a sigh of relief after a petition by three human rights activists seeking to have him deported over allegations of committing various criminal offences was dismissed.

