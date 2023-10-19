Court declines to ‘save’ Mackenzie from Senate committee

The court has declined to bar a Senate ad hoc committee investigating the Shakahola tragedy which resulted in the deaths of over 400 members of the Good News International Church from summoning its pastor, Paul Mackenzie.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda said the court had no jurisdiction to stop the committee investigating the proliferation of religious organisations from summoning and questioning Mackenzie over the Shakahola massacre.

"I cannot bar the Senate from interviewing Mackenzie, as I do not work there," said the magistrate.

Instead, Mr Shikanda advised Mackenzie and his associates to pursue other legal avenues if they felt the Senate had treated them unfairly by issuing the summons.

The magistrate also said the court could not direct the Senate's actions as this was outside its mandate.

"I am not accountable for their actions, so I decline to provide further directions. The respondents can approach the appropriate forum as they have not exhausted all available avenues for legal recourse," stated Mr Shikanda.

The magistrate made the ruling after Mackenzie's lawyer, Wycliffe Makasembo, asked the court to restrain the Senate from summoning and questioning his client.

The lawyer argued that the judicial process should be allowed to proceed without parallel Senate proceedings and that Mackenzie would be incriminating himself if he appeared before the Senate before the criminal case had reached its logical conclusion.

Provide guidance

"My client is facing two parallel processes. Does the Senate committee have the authority to investigate murder charges in this country? We ask the court to provide guidance on these parallel proceedings," pleaded Mr Makasembo.

According to the lawyer, summoning Mackenzie to appear before a Senate committee while the judicial process is ongoing amounts to interference in the judicial process by the legislative arm of government.

Mackenzie has expressed concern that he has been unfairly targeted by the Executive since his arrest in April this year. He has complained that threats have been made by senior government officials, leading him to conclude that the State had already decided his fate, even before formal charges have been laid against him in relation to the events at Shakahola Forest.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina did not respond to Mackenzie's concerns, saying he had no instructions to comment on the matter.

The developments come as the committee, chaired by Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana, faces questions over its visit on Monday to the New Life Centre and Church, headed by preacher Ezekiel Odero.

It has been alleged that the trip was funded by Mr Odero, but the preacher and Mr Mungatana have denied the allegations.