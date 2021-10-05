Court declines to bar M-Pesa payments for Likoni ferry crossing

Ferry users alight from MV Nyayo at Likoni on October 26, 2015. 

Photo credit: File

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Justice Eric Ogola ruled that Muhuri had not substantiated the claims well and did not present evidence to court demonstrating losses and damage it was likely to suffer.

Kenya Ferry Services got a reprieve after a court declined to grant interim orders restraining it from imposing payment for toll charges through the exclusive use of M-Pesa at the Likoni Channel ferry crossing.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.