Court asked to cancel bond for policeman after witness is killed

The prosecution wants a court to revoke the bond terms of a police officer who has been charged with murder after investigations showed he was the last person to be seen with the key witness before he was found dead.

The lifeless body of Albert Wekesa, boda boda rider, was found on May 22, 2022, on the Dongo Kundu road in Kwale County, by his colleagues.

Investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) have revealed that Police Constable Yunus Athuman was the last known person to be seen with Wekesa.

Based on this revelation, the authority and the prosecution now wants Mr Athuman's bond of Sh500,000 revoked, saying his freedom is a threat to other witnesses.

“It would be in the interest of justice that bond be revoked in this case, considering the seriousness of the offence and the latest development in the matter because his freedom is a threat to other witnesses,” said Ipoa.

Through the office of the Director of Public Prosecution, Ipoa has told the court that Mr Athuman is a threat to witnesses and hence should be locked up until evidence of the witnesses are taken.

“The suspect is a police officer with ways and means easily accessible to trace and locate witnesses,” the court heard.

Ipoa further said that Mr Athuman is a serving officer and lives within the area that the incident happened and knows where the witnesses live.

The DPP has also urged the court that should it decide to release the suspect on bond, it should do so after all the witnesses have testified.

Ipoa traces the chain of events to September 10, 2018.

On that day, according to Ipoa, Mr Athuman went to Mr Mbarak Maitha Omar's home, allegedly, to arrest him.

Accompanying him was Wekesa and a Mr Mohamed Kassim. Wekesa was the boda boda rider who took the two to Mr Omar's home in Mtongwe, Likoni.

When they reached the home, Ipoa said Mr Athuman shot and killed Omar instead of arresting him.

From the investigation, it is not clear what crimes Omar had committed to warrant his execution rather than being arrested and taken to court, said Ipoa.

The authority investigated the matter and after recording statements from 18 witnesses, preferred a murder charge against Mr Athuman.

Last year, Mr Athuman was formally charged with the murder of Omar. He denied the charge when he appeared in court for the first time last year. It took Ipoa close to five years to conclude investigations.

After pleading not guilty, Mr Athuman secured temporary freedom after posting the Sh500,000 bond that the High Court had imposed on him.

After successfully presenting Mr Athuman to court, Ipoa said it discovered, through a police notification, that its key witness, Wekesa, had been found murdered and his body dumped by the road in Kwale.

“Preliminary investigations have established that Mr Athuman was the last known person to be seen with the deceased before he was found murdered the following day,” the court heard.

According to the authority’s investigations, Mr Athuman picked up Wekesa from his home on the night of May 21, 2022.

"The deceased’s wife recorded her statement with Ipoa stating that Mr Yunus picked her husband on the night of May 21, 2022 at their residence in Mtongwe at around 10pm," it said in a court document.

Ipoa said a key witness said it is the suspect who came to the deceased's home at night and lured him to his death trap.