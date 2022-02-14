County ordered to pay sacked dentist Sh2.2 million

Court papers reveal that Guru Nanak Hospital has made losses of at least Sh300 million in the last four years and it’s unable to comfortably pay salaries of key staff, some of whom have opted to sue

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Muyanga

A court has ordered the Mombasa County government to pay a dentist Sh2.2 million as compensation for unfair termination of employment and four-month unpaid salary.

