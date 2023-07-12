Controversial activist's guarantor in Raila case risks losing property after escape

A surety who bailed out controversial London-based political activist Abdulmajid Ali Busayid, alias Dr Amkeni, who has skipped court, risks losing property worth millions of shillings should he fail to return.

This comes after the Mombasa court summoned the surety and directed that it be updated on the suspect’s whereabouts within a week.

Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Orora extended an arrest warrant against the suspect, and directed the surety and the advocate to update the court on the suspect’s whereabouts in the next mention date.

Mr Busayid disappeared on June 19 when he was expected to appear in court to stand trial.

He was arrested after he made disparaging remarks including claims that Mombasa county used funds meant for the disabled to hold a birthday party for Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The suspect is charged with at least four criminal offences related to false claims he made on his social media platforms against Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir, businessman Abu Joho, and County Assembly Speaker Aharubi Ebrahim Khatri.

Mr Busayid had denied the charges and had been granted a bond of Sh2 million before he vanished.

The state has charged the outspoken political activist with a number of criminal offences related to the dissemination of false information on his social media pages.

He is accused of falsely claiming that the Mombasa county government used funds meant for the disabled to host a birthday party for Mr Odinga.

Sources say the suspect sneaked into Tanzania through Lunga Lunga-Horohoro border while clad in a kanzu.

Mr Busayid is also accused of spreading false information about Mr Joho over trafficking in drugs, land grabbing and importation of weapons, which he knew would tarnish the businessman's reputation.

He has been accused of falsely claiming that Mr Khatri was arrested in his home with an illegal firearm and drugs.

The suspect has also been accused of falsely claiming on his YouTube channel that Mr Khatri is involved in drug trafficking and a stolen vehicle syndicate in the United Kingdom and bringing the same to East Africa.

The arrest warrant was issued after the suspect failed to appear in court three times.

The magistrate had issued the initial arrest warrant after the activist failed to show up in court for two consecutive days.

The activist was expected in court between June 19 and 20.

The prosecution had lined up its witnesses ready for the hearing when the court was told the suspect could not be found.

The day before, the court had been told that the suspect was admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi and was undergoing treatment. The court adjourned the matter to allow him to travel back to Mombasa.

However, the following day, the court was informed that the suspect could not be traced. He could not also be reached on his phone. His last contact was traced to the Kenya-Tanzania border.