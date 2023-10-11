Container ship towed to Mombasa port after drifting onto beach

A Liberian-flagged container ship, MSC Eagle F, has had an incident in the Indian Ocean off Mombasa, running aground about five kilometres from Mombasa port after its engine developed mechanical problems.

The vessel is said to have developed mechanical problems while approaching Mombasa on Monday.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) head of corporate affairs Bernard Osero said the vessel was damaged at about 11.35am on Monday before drifting out of the channel in the afternoon.

The KPA dispatched three tugboats to rescue the vessel during high tide on Tuesday afternoon. The vessel was successfully towed to the port.

Mr Osero said the vessel was operating on one engine when it developed mechanical problems.

However, the incident did not affect normal maritime operations in the port city as the vessel did not block the channel and movement of vessels in and out of Mombasa Port.

According to Marine Vessel Finder, an online vessel tracking site, the vessel left Port Louis, Mauritius seven days ago and was expected to dock at Mombasa port on Monday evening.

Marine expert Andrew Mwangura said the vessel ran aground about a kilometre from a public beach in Mkomani, Nyali.

"We received information about the vessel running aground on Monday evening and already a number of tug boats are at the scene which is one kilometre from the beach and about five kilometres from Mombasa port," Mr Mwangura said.

He added: "As it is, the engine is not working since there is no smoke emanating from the vessel but we are waiting for official cause of drifting after investigation."

At the scene, around four boats were involved in the recovery and towing of the vessel to maintain turbulence as the vessel had tilted towards the beach.