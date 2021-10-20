Concern as Coast residents keep off voters’ registration exercise

IEBC Commissioner Ms Irene Masit speaking to journalists at IEBC Kilifi North offices in Kilifi town.

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala I Nation Media Group
logo

By  Winnie Atieno  &  Maureen Ongala

Coast politicians have raised concerns over persistent apathy in the ongoing mass voter registration even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cites low resources for robust mobilization and voter education among challenges affecting the exercise.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.