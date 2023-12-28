Company wants Mombasa Governor, other senior state officials jailed

A company is seeking to have senior national and Mombasa county government officials cited for contempt for allegedly disobeying a court order.

Innovative Properties Ltd wants Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, National Land Commission (NLC) chairperson Gershom Otachi, Chief Land Registrar Nyandoro David and Director of Survey Weldon Maritim summoned to court to show cause why they should not be committed to civil jail for six months for disobeying a court order issued in January 2021.

Others it wants summoned are the county government Executive Committee Member for Lands Jeizan Faruk and County Attorney Jimmy Waliaula

The company argues that the court had issued orders among them revoking the Registry Index Map (RIM) dated August 7 2015 which was created under File Reference Number CT 12/10/97 regarding a parcel of land along Abdel Nasser Road in Mombasa.

Another order, the company says, was a permanent injunction restraining the respondents, their agents or any person from occupying, trespassing or taking possession of the land.

Through lawyer Willis Oluga, the company says that the respondents deliberately refused to comply with the judgment of Justice CK Yano and the decree despite many reminders.

“The respondents have deliberately declined and refused to rectify the RIM to reinstate the property into the official’s map,” part of the application states.

According to the company, the county government of Mombasa officers have violated and continue to violate the court’s judgment and decree by permitting their employees to continue in occupation, possession and use of the land thereby interfering with its interest, possession and use against the orders issued.

“The respondents and their cited officers have deliberately refused to comply with the court’s judgment and decree,” the company argues in its application.

In his supporting affidavit, the company’s director Mohamedraza S Rashid says through a letter, the company’s lawyers sought compliance with the judgement and decree from officers of the county government but it was not heeded.

“By failing to rectify the RIM to reinstate the property into the official map, NLC, Chief Land Registrar and the Director of Survey have deliberately breached the judgement and decree order of this court which they are aware and was served upon them,” states Mr Rashid.

Mr Rashid further said that persons cited in the application are with the greatest responsibility and mandate in their respective offices to ensure compliance with the judgment.

“It is only prudent that the dignity of this court be upheld by summoning the respondents cited officers to show cause why they should not be committed to civil jail in default,” says Mr Rashid.

Justice Nelly Matheka directed the application be heard inter partes on January 22.



