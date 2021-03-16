Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

Public service vehicles operators in Mombasa County want the government to allow them to carry full capacity due to the increase in fuel prices.

They say the current capacity is not ideal for business, as they have been running at a loss since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, and the containment measures put in place.

Mombasa Matatu Owners Association Chairman and National Vice Chairman Mr Batesi Ali said it was disappointing that the government allowed the commuters to suffer at a time when many of them are hard pressed economically.

"I am disappointed that the fuel prices has risen. We will have no option but to push the burden to the Mwananchi ," Mr Batesi said.



The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will increase by Sh7.63, Sh5.75, and Sh5.41 per litre, respectively.



According to EPRA, the increase in this month’s prices is a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 14.97 per cent from US$391.24 per cubic metre in January 2021 to US$449.82 per cubic metre in February 2021.



Petrol within Mombasa county is retailing at Sh120.4 per litre while diesel Sh 105.27 while Kerosene will be at Sh95.46.

Commuters pain

Matatu Owners of Kenya National Vice Chairman said it is sad that the passengers are made to suffer due to the high cost of fuel.

"The President understands this will directly affect the common man, as fuel is an enabler to many sectors of the economy. An increase in fuel means that the cost will be transferred to the passengers," Mr Batesi said.

He said that the Coast Matatu owners will hold a meeting this week to forge a way forward, with a view of increasing the fares to the commuters.

“We are seeking to increase the fares or the capacity of passengers to be able to break even in this business. Anything less is a loss to the industry,” Mr Batesi said.

Mr Anthony Kaingu, a commuter from Mshomoroni expressed displeasure after he was forced to pay Sh70 from Sh50.

Beth Njuguna, a matatu owner said the increase in fuel price has made life uncomfortable.

"For a span of two months there has been an increase of Sh13. Since Covid-19, we have been running at a loss following the reduction of passengers from 14 to 8. Before Covid-19 pandemic I used to get Sh5, 000 daily, but since the measures were put in place, I started earning Sh2, 500. We still have to pay advance tax as matatu owners. Why can’t they consider the players in this sector?” Ms Njuguna asked.

She lamented that the industry has become a soft target by the government. She called on the government to allow them to have their optimum number of passengers as they observe the wearing of facemask and sanitizing.

Mombasa County Matatu Owners Coordinator Mr Salim Mbarak said that the sector has faced a lot of hurdles since the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Up to this hour we have not got any request or plea from any Sacco over increasing the fares because of the fuel hike.,” Mr Mbarak said, adding that the Matatu industry players are scheduled to have a meeting to implore the government to carry full capacity like the airplanes and the Standard Gauge railway despite the threat of the third wave.