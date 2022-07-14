Coast General Hospital staff in swift emergency response

Mombasa’s attention was briefly focused on the city’s main hospital Thursday morning after an emergency drill was mistaken for a major accident.

Emergency personnel and essential service departments at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital were thrown into panic as they rushed to prepare to deal with the "casualties".

Sirens pierced the air from a distance as more than 30 patient accident actors were brought to the hospital in four ambulances, private cars and tuktuks.

At the emergency reception, there was panic as guards and other subordinate staff moved in to assist the situation.

Medics attend to an an accident 'patient" at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital on July 14, 2022. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group



The hospital's deputy CEO Dr Wanjiru Korir said the disaster preparedness committee carried out the drill to assess the level of disaster preparedness among staff.

Dr Korir said the assessment after the exercise revealed a swift and orderly response by the medical staff.

She said they identified gaps that require improvement to maintain an efficient emergency response in the future.

"It was an exercise to ensure the hospital staff maintain a comprehensive approach to emergency management while maximizing their safety and that of patients. Such mock disaster drills are crucial for the hospital,” said Dr Korir.

The official said no ‘patient’ was left unattended.

St Johns Ambulance coordinator Kevin Musyoka said the exercise proved the team is prepared considering the response after the hospital raised a call for reinforcement.

“We have several ambulances and staff and we responded on time. Such drills are crucial as they assist hospital management review its emergency response and preparedness plans,” said Mr Musyoka.



