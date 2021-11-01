CFC Stanbic to pay ex-teller Sh870,738 for unlawful termination

A bank teller has been awarded Sh870,738 in her case against a bank that sacked her for processing payments from an account that the lender said did not have enough money to cover the transactions.

On May 7, 2014, a customer deposited Sh650,000 at CFC Stanbic Bank on Waiyaki Way in Nairobi and a teller credited the money into the core banking system as Sh6.5 million.

In what the court describes as a bizarre twist, the teller started convulsing and had to be rushed to hospital.

At the same time, another teller, Ms Jenipher Mwende, was at work at the bank’s Digo Road branch in Mombasa when a customer walked in and withdrew Sh1 million over the counter.

The following day, on May 8, the same customer went back to the Digo Road branch, seeking to withdraw over the counter Sh6.1 million, which upon his request was converted to $70,000.

He also presented an in-house cheque of Sh95,000 with a request that the money be deposited in a newly opened savings account.

As it turned out, the transactions of May 8 were made in an account that did not have enough money to cover them and Ms Mwende, the paying teller, was held culpable by the bank and sacked.

Ms Mwende later sued the bank and last week the court ruled in her favour, ordering the bank to pay her a total of Sh870,738 for unlawfully terminating her employment.

“What emerges in this case is a classic case of institutional failure for which Ms Mwende was blamed simply because she was at the tail end of a well-choreographed fraud that may have been abetted from within and which caught the managers at the Waiyaki Way branch flat-footed,” Justice Linnet Ndolo said.

Justice Ndolo noted that the bank’s financial crime control manager at the time, Mr Joel Kiarie, told the court that the mis-posting at the Waiyaki Way branch was discovered at around noon but a correction was not made until about 5:03pm.

“By that time the funds had already been withdrawn and a fraud had crystallised,” Justice Ndolo said.

Justice Ndolo added that Mr Kiarie also told the court that after the teller at the Waiyaki Way branch had fallen ill, it was the duty of the team leader to ensure that everything was handled properly.

“Clearly, this did not happen and the entire bank and its branch network were exposed,” he said.

Justice Ndolo awarded Ms Mwende 12 months’ salary amounting to 738,000, one month’s salary Sh61,500 in lieu of notice, leave pay of 53,300 for one year and Sh17,938 for prorate leave for five months.

The judge also ruled that she did not find any breach of anti-money laundering guidelines by the claimant (Ms Mwende) as on the day the money was withdrawn, the customer had been escorted to Ms Mwende’s station by the executive banking agent, who had negotiated the exchange rate with the bank treasury.

“In addition, the claimant sought approval of the transaction from her team leader,” said Justice Ndolo.

Justice Ndolo noted that Ms Mwende lost her job at a young age of 30 and that her former team leader was categorical that he had authorised the payment before she handed over the cash to the customer.

She said that the bank had stated that the transaction should have been authorised by the branch manager or the assistant but no evidence was provided to back the proposition.