Cause of British tycoon's death still unknown, inquest told

Richard John Veevers, the eldest son of the late Briton Harry Roy Veevers who died mysteriously at his residence in Mombasa in 2013 testifies at the Mombasa Law Court during an inquest into his fathers death on November 28, 2016. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

It is still not known what killed British tycoon Harry Veevers, who died almost nine years ago, an inquest has heard.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.