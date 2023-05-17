Canadian freed in sexual exploitation case arrested again in Mombasa

Canadian tycoon Asif Amirali Alibhai Jetha, who had been jailed for 60 years for trafficking 12 Nepalese women but was later freed, has been arrested.

Nation.africa on Wednesday learnt that Jetha was arrested on May 5, 2023, and detained at Nyali police station briefly before being escorted to a private hospital for treatment.

Mr Jetha has been in the hospital since then and is under tight security. However, the reason for his arrest remains unclear.

His advocate Chacha Mwita on Wednesday told the Mombasa High Court that the state intends to illegally deport the Canadian.

“The police have refused to disclose why Jetha is in custody. Is there any order authorising his detention? If there is any such order then it was made without his input. It is clear the State is hiding something,” the advocate told Justice Ann Ong’injo.

According to the advocate, the State has insisted that Mr Jetha should not be taken to court without justifiable reasons.

Mr Mwita said his client enjoys rights provided for under the Kenyan constitution whether he is a Kenyan or not.

“The State is buying time to execute the scheme they may have against Jetha. It is only fair and just for the court to issue an order for him to be produced in court. The court may also order that Jetha is granted reasonable bond terms,” said the advocate.

He further expressed fears that the state may secretly deport Jetha once he is discharged from the hospital.

However, State Counsel Bernard Ngiri said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has not detained Mr Jetha but confirmed that he was still in the hospital.

“We pray that this matter be marked as settled,” he said.

Litigation Counsel Emmanuel Makuto who represented the Attorney General in the matter said Mr Jetha was still receiving treatment.

Mr Makuto said he was yet to find out the reason for the arrest and also file a response to an application that was filed by Mr Jetha.

The judge has given the State a day to respond to Mr Jetha’s application.

Justice Ong’injo has also directed the police to produce the Canadian in court on May 19, without fail.

Last November, the High Court overturned the 60-year jail term that had been imposed on him by a magistrate court in Shanzu.

Justice Ong’injo ruled that the main offences of human trafficking and promoting trafficking in persons were not proven.

The judge ruled that the Director of Public Prosecutions had failed to prove the offences as evidence tabled in court indicated that the 12

Nepalese women came to Kenya knowing the nature of jobs they were to engage in.

“From the evidence on record, there is no indication that the Nepalese ladies were deceived into coming to Kenya. They all knew the kind of work they were to engage in and upon arrival that is the exact nature of work they engaged in. The prosecution failed to prove the element of deception,” the judge ruled.

The High Court found that Mr Jetha recruited the 12 women who reached him directly or through a friend and facilitated their transportation to Kenya by paying for their air tickets.

However, the judge opined that the elements of exploitation were not proved to the required standard as the 12 Nepalese women were not forced into labour, sexually exploited, forced into marriage, subjected to slavery or kept in a state of slavery or involuntary servitude or exploited in other ways as listed in the law.

Shanzu Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo had convicted Mr Jetha of six counts including trafficking the ladies for exploitation at his Rangeela Bar and Restaurant in Nyali.

The businessman who also holds a UK passport had also been found guilty of charges of trafficking in persons, promoting human trafficking, interfering with travelling documents, being in possession of proceeds of crime, engaging in business without a permit and unlawfully employing foreign nationals.

The magistrate’s court had found that the state had provided adequate evidence that proved the businessman trafficked the girls by facilitating their travel into the country for exploitation.

The High Court, however, overturned these findings noting that the main offences, in this case, were not proved to the required standards.

“The element of human trafficking was not proved in count one which was the mother of successive counts, and subsequently the count of promotion of human trafficking cannot stand,” the judge said.

The women were on average paid around Sh60,000 per month.

One of them had, however, negotiated a slightly higher rate and was pocketing Sh80,000 monthly.

Their work involved dancing at Rangeela Club from 9pm to 3 or 4 am.

In their evidence, they testified that they were not subjected to any sexual exploitation of any kind while at work.

Mr Jetha secured his freedom after paying a fine of Sh200,000 for the offence of engaging in business without a permit, and unlawfully employing foreign nationals.