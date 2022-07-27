Businesswoman seeks to join seafarers’ wage demand case

A businesswoman wants to join a case in which 16 seafarers are seeking to be paid their wages and arrears by owners of a fishing vessel docked at Liwatoni in the port of Mombasa.

Ms Loise Mumbi, trading as Target Ship Chandlers Ltd, wants the proceedings, judgment, appraisal and sale of the vessel declared null and void and set aside.

Ms Mumbi says she was a claimant in another case where she sought a judgment of Sh14 million arising from supplies she made to the vessel, F.V RA Horakhty.

She also wants the admiralty marshal prohibited from executing any bill of sale or delivering the vessel to Kalolwanga Engineers Services Ltd pending the hearing and determination of her petition.

Ms Mumbi says the seafarers’ wage claims arose from an employer-employee relationship between the crew and the vessel’s owner.

She argues through her lawyers, Kinyua Kamundi and Nyambura Kamau, that under the Constitution, the High Court has no jurisdiction in matters that should be heard in the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

“As the High Court has no jurisdiction, this claim should not have been filed in this court irrespective of the amount, the currency involved and nationality of the claimants,” argues Ms Mumbi.

She says the vessel is registered in Kenya, is owned by a Kenyan company and the contracts of service entered and wages claimed were earned in this country.

“The applicant’s (Ms Mumbi) claim is prejudiced by the judgement delivered by a court without jurisdiction,” argues Ms Mumbi.

In her supporting affidavit, Ms Mumbi says that by an agreement, Target Ship Chandlers was approached by Neferset Corporation Ltd, owners of the vessel, to provide provisions and other necessities to it and the crew.

“We made the provisions and received part payment but Sh14.3 million was outstanding,” says Ms Mumbi.

She adds that she had a right to be served with all applications concerning the sale of the fishing vessel owing to her interest in it. She claims she will suffer severe loss if the vessel is sold to the purported purchaser as a result of a court exercising jurisdiction it did not have.

The seafarers, who have filed a notice of preliminary objection to Ms Mumbi’s petition, are seeking $247,255 in unpaid wages and retirement allowances.

They also want unpaid wages covering the period from the date they filed their claim to the date of the sale of the vessel.