Bus companies call for return of night travel

Long-distance bus operators have urged the government to reopen the borders and also allow night travel to boost the economy.

The operators, led by Mash managing director Abedi Said and Coast Bus Ltd boss Ajaz Mirza, said buses that ply distances of more than 350km should be allowed to move at night.

“The government, if it wants to revive the economy, should start by allowing long-distance buses to move at night. Planes are allowed to travel at night so why won’t they allow us?” Mr Mirza posed.

Speaking on behalf of highway operators, Mr Mirza said transport is an essential service.

Mr Said urged the government to allow buses to carry passengers full capacity following the easement of Covid-19 protocols. This will reduce fares, he said.

The company charges Sh1800 to Sh2500 from Mombasa to Nairobi, while upcountry buses including those plying Kisumu, Migori and Eldoret routes charge from Sh3500 (VIP) , Sh3200 (business class) and Sh2800 (standard).