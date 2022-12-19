Burundian woman killed inside Mombasa guest house

Detectives have launched a manhunt for a male suspect who is alleged to have escaped the scene of the crime where a body of a Burundian woman was found lying in a pool of blood inside one of the rooms of a guest house in Mombasa.

Police also started investigations to unravel events that led to the demise of the woman identified as Ndayizeye Jean Marie.

The deceased was found dead on Monday morning at the said guest house located in the Mwembe Tayari area.

Hotel records revealed the woman while in the company of a man (who police are treating as the main suspect) booked a room on Sunday evening around 4.30 pm as a one-night stay at the guest house.

However, things took a different twist after the woman’s body was discovered the following day in a pool of blood.

“At around 5.45 am, one Samuel Wandei, a security officer manning the guest house reported to police there was a person who had died in one of their rooms. The police officers visited the scene and found the body of Ms Marie lying down in a pool of blood in a room situated on the second floor of the building.” read a police report filed at the Central Police Station as seen by this reporter.

The deceased body was found to have injuries on the neck and a deep cut on the lower abdomen exposing the intestines.

Her left thigh, chest and right arm were also noted to be injured.

“The suspect is believed to have escaped by jumping over the window, according to a report confirmed by the security officer manning the guest house, “the police signal further stated.