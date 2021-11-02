Briton loses appeal against four-year jail term in explosives case

Terror convict Jermaine Grant at the Court of Appeal in Mombasa on June 7, 2018. PHOTO | PHILIP MUYANGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

British national Jermaine Grant has lost his appeal against a four-year sentence imposed on him for possession of explosives.

