British couple wins land suit against tour operator

Julius Musyoki Wambua was jailed in 2011 at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison after he was convicted and his case closed. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

A British couple can now breathe a sigh of relief after Mombasa court ordered a tour operator, whom they had entrusted with their funds to construct a retirement home for them, to surrender titles to three parcels of land, which are in his name.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man gets life imprisonment for infecting daughter with HIV

  2. PRIME Covid-19: Medics in Lake Region overstretched as cases surge

  3. Mandera residents offer help to fight Shabaab

  4. PRIME Midiwo family now suspects poisoning

  5. Mombasa County unveils new Cardiology laboratory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.