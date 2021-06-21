Body of missing Machakos man identified

Joyce Wavinya (pictured), holds the photo of her son Duncan Kiveli who is suspected to have committed suicide before his body was retrieved at Berth Number 5 within the Mombasa Port in October last year. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group.

By  Anthony Kitimo

The body of a young man found floating in the Mombasa port in October last year has been identified as that of Duncan Kiveli Wavinya, 27, from Mwala, Machakos County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Battle of heavyweights for governorship in Tharaka Nithi

  2. Flyover under construction collapses in Kangemi

    Kangemi collapse

  3. William Osewe shooting: Tom Mboya pleads for acquittal

  4. Killings raise red flag over Marsabit's state of insecurity

  5. Why locals want a share of the Aberdare windfall

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.