Betrayal claims as Kadu-Asili disrupts Coast unity talks

coast parties coalition

Officials of Coast Integrated Development Initiative during a press briefing in Voi, Taita Taveta County. Coastal parties have formed a coalition to block major parties from the region.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

By  Valentine Obara

What you need to know:

  • The Kadu-Asili party announced its move to join One Kenya Alliance on Tuesday.
  • The party was among a group of five engaged in discussions to form an alliance that seeks to champion the region’s fair share of the national cake in the next government, besides Shirikisho, Umoja Summit, Republican Congress and Communist Party of Kenya.
  • Shirikisho secretary-general Adam Mbeto said they had summoned Kadu-Asili leadership to explain their move and intentions.
  • Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi’s move to associate himself with a newly formed party, Pamoja African Alliance (PAA), was the initial open sign of trouble in efforts to achieve Coast unity, which has been elusive.

Claims of betrayal and backstabbing have once again emerged from efforts by a section of Coast politicians to form a formidable alliance ahead of the next General Election.

