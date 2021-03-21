Asset agency want six months to probe Akasha property

Defence lawyer Cliff Ombeta (left) with Mr Baktash Akasha Abdalla (centre) and Mr Vijaygiri Anandgiri Goswami at the Mombasa Law Courts on November 11, 2014. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT |

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

The Assets Recovery Agency will require six months to investigate properties owned by the Akasha family, a court heard.

