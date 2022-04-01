Albert Ouma: video of Kenyan celebrating fall of BBI goes viral

By Wangu Kanuri

A Kenyan in Mombasa has caused a stir on social media after his bare-knuckled remarks celebrating the fall of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Albert Ouma was among Kenyans who were interviewed on NTV on Thursday shortly after the Supreme Court declared the BBI Bill unconstitutional.

He said the promoters of the BBI did not have the interests of Kenyans at heart.

By 11am on Friday, his name was trending on Twitter with at least 15,000 mentions.

Most of the people commenting said he had spoken for the majority of Kenyans.

“The promoters of the Bill never had the interest of Kenyans. The current constitution and offices that exist do not provide service to Kenyans. Kenyans are really suffering and even the president does not consider the plight of Kenyans on core basic issues that Kenyans are going through on a daily,” he said.