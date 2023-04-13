Alarm bells as NLC readies for railway land compensation in Mombasa

The National Lands Commission (NLC) is facing a daunting task in identifying genuine land owners to be compensated for the ongoing construction of the metre gauge railway line on Mombasa Island.

This is after land records for several plots in Maganda area in Miritini differed from those on the ground and at the Ministry of Lands.

The MGR will connect the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) terminal and the city centre railway terminal.

The latest revelation has exposed the rot at the Lands department, considering that in 2011, then Lands minister James Orengo issued more than 1,700 land allocation letters to residents who had not yet received their title deeds.

The gazette notice for the public inquiry into the plots listed about 50 people as owners and identified them as "persons affected by the project", but on the ground some 390 people with allotment letters are claiming the same land.

Mr Michael Bramwel, one of the people affected by the project, said they were shocked to see the gazette notice listing individuals as owners of the land.

"We have had allotment letters since 2011, but the government has failed to give us land titles. We are here at this inquiry to ensure that justice is done to the locals and not to the few individuals who will benefit from millions in compensation," said Mr Bramwel.

NLC commissioner Alistar Murimi acknowledged the challenge facing the commission, saying it would take some time to verify documents in order to identify the rightful owners.

"We found anxious locals with allotment letters and what we used in the gazette was what was available at the Department of Lands.

The work of the investigation is to identify the rightful owners and that is what we intend to do in the next two weeks," said Murimi.

But even as the process continues, hundreds of people affected by the project will not benefit much from the proposed compensation plan, as they will be compensated as those with homes without land.

The majority of those to be evicted have been living in a government scheme for years without title deeds, and are therefore considered squatters.

Locals have also complained that they are being paid as squatters, but it's the government that has failed to give them title deeds on time.

"We have been living in this government scheme with allotment letters for many years. The land was allotted about ten years ago, but due to court cases, the process has been delayed for a long time," said Mr Hussein Mohammed.

Already, properties worth billions of shillings have been earmarked for demolition, including a newly built government primary school to pave way for the construction of a railway line linking the Miritini terminus and Mombasa railway station.

Maganda Primary School, funded by the Jomvu National Government - Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), a private rehabilitation centre and several private buildings will be demolished in the coming weeks after the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) began the project last month.

Jomvu MP Twalib Badi said he had formally written to KRC asking it to consider the compensation plan as the project will render a number of them homeless.

Mr Badi said the infrastructure to be demolished included a primary school that opened about three years ago.

"About four buildings costing about Sh1.5 million each have been earmarked for demolition, among other infrastructure such as water tanks. This will force us to relocate the school which is less than three years old," said the MP.

He added: "We have no choice but to reconsider the relocation of the school because apart from the railway line, we can't risk leaving children near the railway line as it is mandatory to have a way to get to the railway line.

Mombasa Women Empowerment Network chairperson Amina Abdalla said the facility, which is home to about 90 patients undergoing rehabilitation, including veteran boxer Conjestina Achieng', will also be demolished.

Ms Abdalla said all the dormitories, kitchen, mosque and church were among the buildings to be demolished.

"Once the dormitories and kitchens are gone, we cannot keep patients here and transport them to another place to sleep every day because most of them are violent. We will have to relocate, but it will cost us a lot," said Ms Abdalla.

In February, the National Environment and Management Authority (NEMA) published guidelines for the proposed railway project linking SGR to Mombasa town.

The project includes the construction of the Miritini MGR station and a railway bridge over the Makupa Causeway in Mombasa.

From Miritini to Mombasa, the train will travel at 50 kilometres per hour on the 2.96 kilometre line.