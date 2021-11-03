AG, Kibicho off the hook in a death payout case as State pays Sh3m

Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho

Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki (left) and Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

The State has paid Sh5.3 million in compensation to the family of a man shot and killed by police in 2013, meaning the Attorney-General and the Interior principal secretary are off the hook in a contempt-of-court case.

