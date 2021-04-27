MP Abdulswamad Nassir criticises SRC for blocking port worker's pay increment

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir has criticised the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) over its move to slam the brakes on the salary increment of port workers.

Addressing the media at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, Mr Nassir said SRC is standing on the way of a legally negotiated Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and the Dock Workers Union (DWU)

Mr Nassir said the constitutional role of SRC is limited to advisory and should not be the body that hinders workers from getting pay increment under a legally negotiated agreement between the two parties.

“SRC's role is advisory, if KPA has negotiated with the workers and agreed on a 10 percent pay increment, then SRC should not derail the process,” Mr Nassir said.

The Mvita lawmaker, who is also the chairman of the National Assembly Public Investment Committee (PIC), said Covid-19 has raised the cost of living, hence any move meant to increase the purchasing power of workers should not be sabotaged.

Salary increment

“The cost of living in this country has gone up and everybody knows that, once again SRC's role in this process should be limited to advisory,” he said.

Reports indicate that SRC is still reviewing the agreement hence the delay of endorsing the deal.

Last month, the management of KPA signed a CBA with the dock workers which was also endorsed by the Federation of Kenya employers (FKE) who issued a letter of no KPA and Dock Workers Union (DWU) agreed on a 10 percent salary increase a month ago but without SRC approval hence the CBA cannot be registered and implemented.

Had it taken effect, the salary increment was to be backdated to 16 months.

For the CBA to be registered in the Labour and Relations court for it to have force in law to be backdated as agreed between the parties, then it needs the endorsement of SRC objection to the deal.

If it takes effect and the 10 percent factored in, the highest paid dock worker will take home Sh106,534 up from the current Sh102,436 while the lowest paid worker will now take home Sh46,144 up from the current Sh44,369.