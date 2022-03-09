Abandoned seafarers strike deal with ship owner

Some of the crew members of the Fishing Vessel RA Horakhty abandoned at the Liwatoni Fishing Complex since June 2021. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG 

By  Brian Ocharo

Sixteen foreign ship crew members stranded at the Mombasa port over unpaid wages will receive more than Sh45 million after reaching an agreement with the owners of the vessel. 

