Abandon by-elections for negotiated democracy, Muslim leaders urge Kenyans

The Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) Organizing Secretary Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa during an interview with the nation.africa on April 8, 2021. He has called on politicians to embrace negotiated democracy, as an alternative to mini polls, to save taxpayers funds.

By  Wachira Mwangi

A section of Muslim leaders is now urging Kenyans to turn to negotiated democracy, a practice of agreeing how to distribute political positions in advance of an election, as an alternative to by-elections witnessed across the country so as to save taxpayer money.

